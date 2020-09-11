Who is Tess Judge, the Democrat opposing state Sen. Bob Steinburg? We elected Sen. Steinburg our senator for several reasons, not the least of which was his successful business career, and running the state of North Carolina and the U.S. is a business that shouldn’t be left in the hands of amateurs and politicians who have absolutely no successful track record in private life.
I’d like to thank Sen. Steinburg and President Donald Trump for both doing a worthwhile job and looking after our interest. Protecting our borders from invaders is the most important task we face. I’d also like to congratulate Sen. Steinburg for being invited to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office.
One of the greatest, if not the greatest, North Carolinian was the late Walter Royal Davis from the farmlands of Pasquotank County. He got to meet a president of the U.S. in our Oval Office at least three times.
The first time, he was there along with his friend, U.S. Sen. William Fulbright of Arkansas, when they met President Lyndon B. Johnson. Walter riled LBJ over a fantastic oil deal with the Saudi government, prompting the president to tell him and Sen. Fulbright to get the hell out of “his” office. As they got to the door, Walter turned around and blew LBJ away Texas-style.
Walter was invited to our Oval Office twice afterward. He was invited by both President George H.W. Bush and later by his son, President George W. Bush.
John Christoph Blucher Ehringhaus of Elizabeth City once was governor of North Carolina, but his accomplishments were not enough to carry Walter’s water bucket.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh