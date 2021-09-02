The saga of what to do about Confederate statues continues.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners decided that the Confederate monument in Elizabeth City needs to be removed due to the possibility of violence, evidently from those who oppose it being there.
Now the company hired to remove the monument says it will charge the county more because of threats it’s received, evidently from those who don’t want it to be removed.
Has the cost of physically removing the monument gone up? Apparently not, so the extra cost must be for security guards the company feels it needs to protect the workers removing it.
Then down the road in Hertford, the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners may end up not removing the Confederate monument at the county courthouse.
In your editorial about the Perquimans monument, The Daily Advance stated that “Monuments commemorating those who fought and died to keep other people enslaved never belonged on public property. Not in 1912. Not in 2021.”
Well, I would agree with that. But was that the intention of those who erected the monuments? What was spoken at the dedication ceremonies for both monuments as to why they were being erected?
Why was the Perquimans monument erected in 1912 and not right after the end of the Civil War? Perhaps it was because there were questions about where the money would come to pay for it. Remember, the South was devastated at the time. The South was also being occupied by Union forces at the time. Would they have allowed statues or monuments to be erected to the defeated South?
Some may remember the old TV show “Dragnet,” where Detective Joe Friday, when questioning eyewitnesses, would interrupt the person and say, “Just the facts, Ma’am, just the facts.”
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Thankful for job road crew did fixing road in Grandy
I’m writing about the road crew that recently put down that beautiful new road in Grandy. All I can say to them is “thank you, thank you.”
Despite the excessive heat of the day and the hot, sweaty work, they were fast, efficient and productive. I feel somebody needs to say “thank you” to them.
The rough road and potholes on the turn that goes to the post office is now gone for good. The bump into Poplar Branch where people ran all over the place instead of slowing up is now baby-smooth.
Oh, and as for that little old lady who the workers had to yell at (but nicely) after her white van went where it shouldn’t have — well, been there and done that.
I think all us locals who use that road every day want those workers to know that we appreciate the results of their hard work and that hot, sweaty work they do.
THELMA GANYON
Grandy