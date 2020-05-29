This letter is not about hunters who use their dogs to harass and trespass on property they do not have permission to do so. This letter is about the economic impact payment check I just received.
Why am I receiving a payment when I do not need it? Why are the funds not going to someone who has lost their job? Someone who has a small business that has been impacted far more than I have? It does not make sense to me.
Immediately under the note “economic impact payment” are the words, “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” Am I to believe that President Trump is the one who gave me the funds?
When we start paying our taxes again we will find out who is paying for the economic impact, the border wall, and the tariff on China.
One other point: North Korea is still firing missiles. This fall, please vote.
DOUG LANE
Elizabeth City