I wish people would stop referring to Jesus in their comparing and contrasting of things.
I don’t know if Jesus would like President Trump, Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi, etc. So who really knows?
I am pretty sure he would like Martin L. King Jr. Of course he was not a politician.
What I do know is that I am an American and I want all Americans to do well. I want the children in Chicago to do well, learn skills, go to college. I want them to get scholarships — more so than others from beyond our borders.
I want Americans to have jobs — not see those jobs go to communist China. I also want America to continue to improve and work through difficult issues for all. I want the good to continue and the wrongs to be corrected, peacefully.
I know America is not perfect, but it is my home and my family. I love her right or wrong.
As an infantryman I served every American. I have met the grim reaper; why he didn’t take me I don’t know. Maybe you’d like to compare and contrast what Jesus would have done.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Why can’t we follow King’s advice and just get along?
We are, in essence, one world, one universe, with one God under many different names.
All human beings of every country and culture and skin color and ideology are made of the very same ingredients. We are, simply and essentially, one.
Paraphrasing Rodney King from many years ago: Why, then, can’t we all just get along?
Why is the one beautiful God torn apart into so many false, combative little pieces?
Why do we hate one another?
Why don’t we love one another?
JERRY GILL
Hertford