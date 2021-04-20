I cannot understand why these giant retail chain stores are falling short by not having enough motorized carts for the handicapped and seniors. These stores have thousands of people who enter their premises every day and they make tons of money.
I have a bone spur in my right foot. Every now and then I need a cart and there’s not one available. So I have to push a shopping cart — and limp. That is not fair to anyone.
I can hardly believe that most retail stores have only about 10 carts. That is insane.
My mother passed away in 2012 of cancer. Before then, the only way she could shop was in one of these carts. She hardly ever got one, however. And it used to upset her terribly. Do you have to be president of the U.S. to get one?
The solution to this is to have more motorized carts available to the general public.
One time in a store I hit the jackpot. I actually got a motorized cart that day. But half the time I was on it, it was broke down. These retail stores need to fix their carts.
I remember a lady operating a cart when I was in the store one day. I don’t think she had been out of her house for a while. She might have been a shut-in.
Well, anyway, she got in the cart and thought she was on the NASCAR speedway. She was tickled pink at being able to get a cart. She just let loose and knocked over a display.
People are so thankful when they can get a motorized cart. Let’s accommodate them by having more available.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City