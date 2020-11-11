The story about the Habit Building in Edenton being sold brings back a ton of memories.
The building was built under the direction of my father, John, with some backing from my uncle Joseph by L.B. Perry Construction of Elizabeth City.
Perry was of the Carter Perry family, and was the grandfather of our friend Wayne Perry. I’ve known, dealt with, and admired many great ones in my life and “Mr. Carter” was high in my one-in-a-million club.
Up until that time our dad had his “beginning store” across the street. My brother, John “Jack,” and I were born upstairs over Habit’s Grocery in the center of the three-building condo.
Jack and I were the roamers of downtown Edenton for at the time there were no others living nearby. Jack and I went on to be the infamous or famous (you may only choose one) brothers of downtown, and later elsewhere.
I took the same over-the-business concept to Elizabeth City when I moved my office there in late 1960 and later our family in 1969. The rest is history.
One early morning I walked the streets downtown and noted 23 “see-through” properties. I went to the drawing board and began renovating several downtown buildings into places to live. The idea was that if you bring them downtown to live, they’ll dine out and shop within walking distance.
My bride, Marjorie, and I enjoyed living in the ground level unit in the then-closed Center Theatre. Thanks for the memories.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh