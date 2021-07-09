I just read the story in the Friday edition about Elizabeth City City Council's June 28th public hearing regarding the application for the school to obtain a special use permit to operate in the Parish Hall building of Christ Episcopal Church.
I speak for myself, but I think the article is misleading. As a member of the Vestry, I have knowledge obtained from meetings with the proponents of the school, listening to what they propose and how they propose to operate.
I think the story written by Mr. Paul Nielson is inaccurate in that it seems to imply that we have a done deal. We don't. The fellow who testified on behalf of the school at the hearing indicated that "everything seemed to be in order" insofar as the Vestry (the church's governing body) was concerned.
I have sent you a copy of the email I sent to all City Council members and the mayor before that hearing explaining that the Vestry was in "listening" mode, trying to gather all the information necessary to make an informed decision whether or not to allow the school to use the church premises.
Councilor Darius Horton seemed to grasp that and explicated that granting the special use permit (he used the term "zoning") was just a part of the process (of information gathering) and said so.
Only the person who testified on behalf of the school was quoted in your story, and his comments left the impression that the school is a "done deal" with the church. That is misleading.
You might want to add to the story to give Mr. Horton's understanding of the process, which seems correct; and, perhaps, talk to the Senior Warden of the Vestry, to get an understanding of the Vestry's role, and what we are doing at this point, which is gathering information.
WALTER B. GOLDEN III
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: The author is a Vestry member at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.