I personally want to thank Reggie Ponder, Paul Nielsen and Julian Eure for the article entitled, “Basnight, former senator, state power broker, dies.”
There is no way anyone could ever write an article on Marc Basnight and actually cover his tremendous accomplishments, but each of your contributions made an excellent article.
Marc was the coastal region’s champion throughout his storied legislative career. He pursued a progressive agenda for public education, the environment, transportation infrastructure, higher education, and improving cultural attractions such as parks, piers, museums and aquariums.
We can definitely witness the latter with the Dismal Swamp State Park, which thanks to his support, developed from a state Natural Area to the present day state park.
Marc, and others, supported legislation to build the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center (the first off an interstate) and fund its operations so that it functions like welcome centers off interstates also operate.
He was a man of great power and influence, the effects of which we’ll witness for decades.
Again thanks to Ponder, Nielsen and Eure for your outstanding story, interviews and research. My hat is off to each of you for your accomplishments in making this story one of a kind.
PENNY LEARY SMITH
Camden
Editor’s note: The author is a former director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in Camden County.
Discharging gunfire in city irresponsible, dangerous
Discharging of firearms in Elizabeth City happens way too often. Shooting into the air, the ground or into the neighbor’s tree is irresponsible and very dangerous.
I would think legal and responsible gun owners are opposed to this illegal activity.
Please curb the nighttime gunfire before someone gets hurt or worse. This crazy behavior occurs on more nights than just New Year’s Eve.
FRED BATT
Elizabeth City