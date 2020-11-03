On Tuesday, the remaining voters will go to the polls and decide who we want as our elected leaders.
A race many are focused on here in northeastern North Carolina is that between Bob Steinburg and Tess Judge.
I’ve watched Tess run a small business successfully, serve the people of this district through her many boards, and often when no one was watching. Not to mention serving her church on a regional and national level.
When I think Tess, I don’t see a politician. I see a leader. I see a leader who will do the right thing for all the citizens in northeastern North Carolina, whether you’re a farmer, fisherman, police officer, schoolteacher, business owner, waiter or retail store worker. I also see her as a leader for counties beyond her district.
I see a leader who will think about every voter when she’s making a decision on their behalf.
I see a leader who has the experience and insight to chart a course toward greater access to healthcare, a more vibrant economy, better schools for our students, and better pay for our teachers. Not to mention improving support for our first responders, our policemen and our volunteer firefighters.
She’s also a leader who won’t play partisan politics, who will unite rather than divide and will have an influence on both sides of the aisle.
I know firsthand that Tess Judge supports the Second Amendment. She is not going to take anyone’s guns away; she believes in safe and responsible gun owner rights. She will not defund the police, and she is far from a New York liberal.
Leadership is earned, not given, and Tess Judge has undoubtedly earned and demonstrated throughout her life that she’s the type of leader all of us in this district need right now.
I would encourage your readers, as they look at the list of candidates in front of them, Tess Judge or otherwise, to ask with their vote, “is this a true leader or simply another politician?”
JANE WEBSTER
Kitty Hawk
Few citizens are comfortable with our politicians, at any level of government. Commonsense dictates that we must understand the character as well as the ability of those considered for public office.
Thus, I feel it is our responsibility to evaluate Bob Steinburg running for re-election to the state Senate in District 1. I judge him from my background as a retired university professor of sociology and criminology, and as an applied criminologist.
Bob Steinburg is a lifelong Christian conservative Republican, which reveals relevant values. Consistent with Christian values, he has shown a commitment to helping others.
While serving in our state government he has served on multiple committees and is the primary sponsor of very many bills. His work for the Justice & Public Safety Committee and the Prison Safety Committee reveal his knowledge of the effects of the criminal justice system.
He recognizes our need for public safety, and the need to change criminals to avoid recidivism. He couples that with an astute grasp of criminal justice operations that exceeds that of most public figures. His actions and policy positions concerning the Pasquotank Correctional Institution and the broader N.C. Department of Corrections is by far the best we’ve seen.
Sen. Steinburg sees that education translates into many benefits for all of us and will not require simply more taxes. A well-educated citizenry means jobs well done.
With his background that includes a college education in business and experience as a businessperson, Sen. Steinburg has seen first-hand that the commercial sector can grow, benefiting us all. He is moral, ethical, intelligent, experientially prepared, more competent than most and devoted to helping North Carolina. That’s why I support him.
L. REED ADAMS
Camden