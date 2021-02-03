The Jan. 29 column by Holly Audette, in yet another attempt to defend the indefensible, mentions statements made by Jimmy Carter, on a single occasion, a June 28, 2019 panel discussion. His comments were in response to questioning, expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election win, totaled five sentences, and were followed by laughter from both himself and the audience.
Audette wants to suggest that this 30-second sound clip is the same thing as Trump’s months-long relentless effort to delegitimize Joe Biden’s presidential win and overthrow his election. She calls this comparing “apples to apples.”
These two situations have about as much in common as watermelons and kangaroos. I suggest that Audette google the phrase “apples to apples” before using this expression again.
While she is at it, she might also look up “red herring” and “false equivalence.”
Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump. Apples to apples? Not even close.
ROD PHILLIPS
Edenton
Supporting Trump not paying tribute to Mammon
I was stunned by The Daily Advance’s lack of fact-checking in the Jan. 28 letter by one of the area’s most prolific critics on the subject of Mammon.
I keep saying that nothing gets by the editor of the Advance without excruciating scrutiny and I expected this letter to be meticulously examined as well. So what happened this time?
In his letter the critic questions evangelist Franklin Graham and Donald Trump’s well-known supporters (myself for one) that he says are more devoted to serving the biblical Mammon than God. It’s clear the critic doesn’t know what he’s talking about by believing Donald Trump is the manifestation of Mammon.
Frankly I was gobsmacked by what I read. Here on the pages of The Daily Advance was someone accusing Christians and conservatives of bestowing allegiance to the Syrian money-loving god called Mammon.
Jesus’ reference to mammon simply means if you love money more than him then you’ll not go to heaven. Mammon had lost most of its original meaning by the time Jesus made the statement. Clearly, Jesus was saying if money meant so much to you then you’ll go to hell, for to love mammon is to love wealth. Even a nihilist knows dependence on wealth is futile.
Contextually, every Christian and conservative knows if you’re devoted to wealth you are dead on arrival when your ticker stops.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford