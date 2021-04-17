The best chance that any culture or institution has of surviving sweeping changes is brought about by its being built around irreducible, clearly defined principles.
If the culture with which you identify is so pathetic that it can be existentially threatened by the mere presence of an international food aisle at the local grocery store, then it probably never had much to offer anyway.
On the other hand, I would ask the would-be social engineers, is the nature of life to indiscriminately avoid difficulty, or to selectively seek it out?
Superficially, one postulate may seem as irrational as the other, but if the point of life is to avoid difficulty, then it’s not clear that it even has a point.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City