I think that most people would assume that the average white family has more wealth than the average Black family. The question is, how much more.
It's more than twice as much, according to an article in the Sept. 29 edition of The Virginian-Pilot. It's more than three times as much, more than four times as much, more than five times as much, more than six times as much, more than seven times as much.
You get the idea. Research it for yourself. What causes such difference? I believe systemic racism is the main cause.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City