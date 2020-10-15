A recent letter-writer claimed that systemic racism was the cause of the income gap between white families and black families. That is utter nonsense.
The actual cause is systemic stupidity. When 70 percent of black births are out of wedlock, you have an extremely high rate of single black mothers. The same is true for white mothers, 30 percent of whom have out-of-wedlock children. Try attaining middle-income status raising two, three or four kids with one parent.
These statistics are a more alarming problem than racism. The welfare state has allowed these statistics to be acceptable or the “new norm” for middle income. Racism is being confused with stupidity.
For 96 percent of people in America, life is about choices. You can choose to break the law and go to jail or prison. You can choose to eat healthy foods or not — and get serious health problems as a result. You can choose to spend wisely or not — spending your money instead on cigarettes, alcohol, tattoos, or worse, drugs, and then not have enough money to pay your electric bill.
Making a wise choice leads to a better life 96 percent of the time. Having babies out of wedlock is stupid 96 percent of the time.
Stupidity has nothing to do with race. And systemic racism is an unproven excuse that will cause more problems than it will solve.
Is there racism in America today? I would say yes, but again I invoke the 4 percent rule. Probably about 4 percent of Americans are racist to some degree, and you’ll never change the minds of those idiots.
This week, 4 percent of car owners will have some kind of mechanical issue, and 4 percent of workers will call in sick, and 4 percent of bosses will act like bullies.
We don’t live in a perfect world. But 96 percent of us strive for a better life for our families and hope for a better life for everyone else. If you don’t make wise choices, you probably have a 4 percent chance for a better life.
TOMMY REESE
Camden