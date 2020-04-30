I am writing about a gripe I have from the March elections.
By the thousands, people went to the polls for one primary reason, to vote for President Donald J. Trump. Afterward, Trump supporters turned to The Daily Advance for results. The Advance is our region’s paper; therefore, we expect all news of importance to be printed in our local paper.
Guess what? All election results were reported with the exception of the Trump race. I know why, but still, I am left wondering.
On balance, Trump supporters help pay salaries at The Daily Advance. Isn’t the press supposed to treat all views equal? The press wonders why Trump labels them “fake news.” I am sure they know why and yet it seemingly does not bother their conscience. If I were a news reporter, I would certainly work hard at being an unbiased journalist.
I called The Daily Advance and expressed my gripe. I was told someone would get back to me. A few days later, Julian Eure, the managing editor, called me back. I explained my gripe, but knowing Mr. Eure, I knew what I was saying was going through one ear and out the other.
Here is his excuse, and don’t pass out as to why there was no reporting on the Trump race: First, he said, the AP supplies The Daily Advance with its news and the AP chose not to cover the Trump race. However, they certainly would have covered it if Trump had lost or looked bad. Mr. Eure’s second reason was that everyone already knew the inevitable outcome: that Trump would win. Yes, we knew he would win but we also knew what the outcome of other races would be; still the Advance covered those races.
Mr. Eure, I don’t know who you take orders from. I don’t know what power you have as editor of our paper, but someone is dragging their biased feet on local news. Your excuses for not making the Trump race newsworthy does not hold water for so many of your subscribers. Have you heard the phrase whistleblower? I have a whistleblower at the elections board and according to my whistleblower, no one from The Daily Advance even bothered to ask about the Trump race.
CARL H. PICKELL
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is correct that The Daily Advance did not include mention of President Donald Trump’s victory in the March 3 North Carolina Republican primary in its wire news coverage of the other primary contest results that day. The newspaper should have. Here are the results of that primary, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections website: President Trump, 750,600 votes or 93.53 percent; no preference, 20,085 votes or 2.5 percent; Joe Walsh, 16,356 votes or 2 percent; and Bill Weld, 15,486 votes or 1.93 percent.