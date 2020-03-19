My head just exploded! Does your paper really need items to print bad enough to continually subject us to a person who claims to be a “Christian” — one who spews hatred, conspiracy theories, lies and self-aggrandizement?
I subscribe to the paper to stay current on local news and to support the paper as I know local papers struggle across the country.
From where I sit, this writer only believes in free speech if it conforms to his beliefs. Remind you of anyone else?
However, I’ve had about enough of this letter-writer and a couple of others. Like the couple who wrote a recent letter, I am giving serious consideration to canceling my subscription.
Susan Haines
Elizabeth City