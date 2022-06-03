We can talk about the Democrats being the party of the elite, or we can discuss their racist history, but for those follow history it is old news.
The issue at hand is whether inflation was created by President Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin or some other scapegoat.
If you truly want to follow the science, then you must understand that everything is dependent on energy. In fact, there is 900 pounds of product made from gas and oil in every Tesla. Everything we eat, wear, or live in depends on, or is made from, gas and oil.
Biden or his handlers shut down our energy independence on his first day in office by shutting down pipelines and putting heavy restrictions on our own oil and natural gas production.
Ironically, they said they were doing it for the environment. The truth is, the burning of coal is increasing, and shipping oil with diesel trucks, diesel trains and ships, increases environmental damage.
Government produces nothing. Technology will save the environment if Biden and his handlers get out of the way.
When you read or hear liberal writers or reporters use your common sense and take some time and search for the truth.
LEROY NEWCOMB
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: A number of news organizations, among them Reuters, Forbes and CNN, fact-checked in March the claim that the U.S. “lost” its energy independence after President Joe Biden took office. All of the news agencies said that because the U.S. is a net exporter of coal and natural gas, the country continues to be a net exporter of energy. FactCheck.org also reported in March that the U.S. Energy Information Agency also said the U.S. “continued to export more petroleum than it imported in 2021.” While the EIA does project the U.S. will import slightly more petroleum than it exports this year, “the agency also estimates ... that the U.S., as soon as 2023, will once again be a net exporter of petroleum, or based on that definition, ‘energy independent.’”
Keep open emergency gate at Oxford Heights
During the course of the Oxford Heights repair/replacement project, I would strongly suggest that the the emergency ingress/egress gate to this neighborhood be opened.
I waited a considerable amount of time to cross the bridge and then was stopped again as a young man tried to trim limbs. This is quite concerning. The emergency crews need access to this neighborhood during this process. Thank you for bringing attention to this matter.