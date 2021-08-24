It’s just absolutely shocking to me that the U.S. can’t even claim a “draw” in Afghanistan. The U.S. was defeated by the Taliban and as a reward for their win we handed over a billion dollars in high-tech weaponry and aircraft.
And to top it all, one of their leaders is one of the terrorists that former President Obama traded for an Army deserter, Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. International News Today reported, “A Taliban prisoner who was released from the Guantanamo Bay prison in 2014 by former US President Barack Obama is emerging as the key figure who reunited the insurgents and helped them capture the power in Afghanistan. Khairullah Khairkhwa was released along with four others in exchange for captured U.S. Army soldier, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. ...
“The ‘Gitmo Five’ were labelled (the) ‘hardest of the hardcore’ by U.S. intelligence officials who urged Obama to reconsider his decision. However, those warnings were ignored, with assurance that these five terrorists will be kept in Qatar, so that they are not able to indulge in active politics in Afghanistan.”
Well, I guess that didn’t go as planned. We get to fight these same terrorists again.
That Joe Biden is in obvious cognitive decline was quite evident back in February when he was questioned about migrant detention centers, specifically about children in tents, and he fumbled the question and his wife had to step in to cover for him. Watching the president, his mental decline is blatantly obvious. This is the man we’ve put in charge of our nuclear arsenal?
How could this man be elected? Simple: Biden never got one vote for president; every vote Biden got was a vote against Donald Trump. Remember the old saying, watch what you wish for as you may just get it!
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City