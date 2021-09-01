This letter is to the road crew who recently put down that beautiful new road in Grandy. All I can say is "thank you, thank you."
Despite the excessive heat of the day and the hot, sweaty work they were doing, they were fast, efficient and productive. I feel somebody needs to say "thank you" to them.
The rough road and potholes on the turn that goes to the post office is now gone for good. The bump into Poplar Branch where people ran all over the place instead of slowing up is now smooth, baby, smooth.
Oh, and for that little old lady who you had to yell at (but nicely) after her white van went where it shouldn't have — well, been there and done that.
I think all us locals want those workers to know that we, who use that road every day, want them to know that we appreciate the results of their hard work and that hot, sweaty work they do.
THELMA GANYON
Grandy