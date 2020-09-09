I could not find my wallet anywhere the other morning before I went to work. I looked everywhere for it.

I retraced my steps, tore my purse and car apart, even looked in the bathroom.

I was totally discombobulated for my entire work day as I didn't even realize how much information I was without: my driver's license, insurance cards, credit cards and debit cards. I was also without little cash I had. I was in a bind: no cash, no way to get groceries, no ID to go to my doctor's appointments.

I just want to thank the person or persons who found and returned my wallet to the Food Lion customer service office, and to Food Lion for protecting it until I and my wallet were reunited.

Nothing was missing from my wallet when I retrieved it.

I just want everyone to know there are still some good people out there, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to whomever turned it in for safekeeping. May God bless you.

KELSEY L. FULGHAM

Elizabeth City