I could not find my wallet anywhere the other morning before I went to work. I looked everywhere for it.
I retraced my steps, tore my purse and car apart, even looked in the bathroom.
I was totally discombobulated for my entire work day as I didn't even realize how much information I was without: my driver's license, insurance cards, credit cards and debit cards. I was also without little cash I had. I was in a bind: no cash, no way to get groceries, no ID to go to my doctor's appointments.
I just want to thank the person or persons who found and returned my wallet to the Food Lion customer service office, and to Food Lion for protecting it until I and my wallet were reunited.
Nothing was missing from my wallet when I retrieved it.
I just want everyone to know there are still some good people out there, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to whomever turned it in for safekeeping. May God bless you.
KELSEY L. FULGHAM
Elizabeth City