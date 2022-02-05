Are we at the bottom yet folks? Every person in this country except for the few remaining liberal sycophants know the Biden administration is an abject failure and unmitigated disaster. The pathetic man in the White House is an empty vessel who can’t put together two coherent sentences, even with a teleprompter. He can’t even quote the beginning of the Declaration of Independence correctly.
Biden refuses to defend our borders. Our cities have become anarchist playgrounds. We are a nation of dependents and chronically offended. Homeless veterans camp in the streets while unaccompanied migrant children are put up in hotels and put on planes in the middle of the night to various cities in the U.S. Crime rates soar and the Democrats blame the 2nd Amendment.
Our culture is certifiably insane. Men who think they’re women and vice versa. People who fight racism by seeking to convince members of one race that they’re inherently evil, and others that they are perpetual victims. We slaughter the innocent unborn in the name of freedom, but criminals are caught and released by soft-on-crime liberal district attorneys.
Somehow, it’s “racist” for the census to count how many Americans are in America and to show voter ID to vote.
European doctors and engineers who want to immigrate to the U.S. must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang member or terrorist who crosses the southern border is welcome.
Patriotism is called insurrection and riots are just “people doing what people do,” according to Nancy Pelosi. November 2022 can’t come soon enough.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Nothing authoritarian about overthrowing elections, right?
Trying to overthrow a republic in order to stay in power doesn’t show any authoritarian tendencies at all. None.
Furthermore, it makes absolutely no sense that people who are afraid of change — and pretty much everything else — would support a Machiavellian politician who appeals to their many, many fears. No connection to be seen here.
And it might not be a good idea to try to see one.