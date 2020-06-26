I want to thank the employees of the Colonial Cafe for making sure my wife's lost wallet found its way to the Elizabeth City Police Department. I'd also like to thank the two uniformed police officers who hand-delivered it to our home on Sunday afternoon, June 14. The restaurant's employees went out of their way, as did the two officers.
We were impressed with the officers' demeanor. You could tell that it was more than just an official act of the police department. You could see the joy they exhibited in what they were doing. One officer was white and one was black. What a beautiful picture that was standing at our door!
We will always be grateful and appreciate their thoughtfulness.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City