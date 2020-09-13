Recently, I spent 24 hours at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
I was very pleased with the care I received. Everyone was kind, helpful and thoughtful. The doctors, physician assistants, therapists and nurses explained everything, listened to me and answered all my questions.
During this time, it was my birthday. This was not the celebration I had planned. I even missed my birthday party my family gave me.
I'd like to say "thank you" for the birthday wishes and a special “thank you” to May, for the flowers and “Happy Birthday” sign.
Also, I sincerely appreciate the birthday cake and balloon. It made my birthday much more pleasant. Words cannot express my thankfulness for making my stay in the hospital better than I expected.
GAIL LANE
Elizabeth City