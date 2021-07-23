At this point in the Biden presidency, America is firmly divided into two groups. One that is completely embarrassed by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and one pretending that they aren’t. The fact that Biden has the authority to launch missiles when he can barely read off a teleprompter is terrifying and should scare every American.
While the Democratic Party and their lapdogs in the media continue their mantra of “Don’t believe what you see and hear, believe what we tell you,” the countless lies from Biden, Harris and Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki continue but thankfully, still no mean tweets.
In a recent YouGov poll of 92,000 people in 46 countries, the United States ranked last in media trust at 29%. Anyone shocked at that? Of course not. Republicans want to defund the police? January 6th was as bad as 9/11 and Pearl Harbor? The 2020 election was fair with no voter fraud and Biden got over 81 million legitimate votes? The examples of the left’s lunacy are endless, but hey, Psaki said that American families will save 16 cents on their barbecues this summer. Hallelujah.
Why is it that when a cop gets killed in the line of duty, the Democrats and media always say, “They knew the risk when they signed up for the job.” But when a criminal gets killed by a cop, they never say, “Well, they knew the risk when they committed the crime?” Have you ever noticed that the police leave you alone if you aren’t doing anything illegal?
Why is it that Biden has an open-door policy for undocumented immigrants who wear his campaign shirts at the southern border, but he shuts the door on America-loving Cubans fleeing a communist regime? Cuban citizens want to turn Cuba into the USA, while the left wants to turn the USA into Cuba. Calling Harris’s trip to El Paso a visit to the southern border is like going to Olive Garden and saying you’ve been to Italy.
I just want someone in my life that laughs at my jokes the same way Harris laughs at questions she can’t or won’t answer.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck