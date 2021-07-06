One of my favorite Broadway tunes includes these words: "You've got to be taught to hate and fear. You've got to be taught from year to year. It has to be drummed in your dear little ear. You've got to be carefully taught."
The point the writer tried to make is that these things are not natural. I fear that too many people now take those words to mean these should be the goals of parents.
The title of a book recently published, is "Cruelty is the Point." We are told that the military in some countries recruit children, even under age 10, and force them to be cruel, to shoot people without showing any remorse — sure that those children eventually will feel no remorse, will even feel pride in being cruel. Big Brother, in George Orwell's "1984," teaches that power is the ability to make others suffer.
Then President-elect Joe Biden said last November that "we should lead by the power of our example, not by the example of our power."
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City