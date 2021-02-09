A frequent letter-writer apparently likes using the term "acolytes" to describe those with whom he disagrees. Someone who routinely swoons with admiration for a self-serving autocrat implying that anyone who doesn't do the same is mindless follower is the very definition of irony.
For the record, my political philosophy, such as it is, boils down to the belief that tradition ought to be viewed with skepticism, but so, too, should knee-jerk reactions against it.
Your letter-writer clearly relishes the idea of being persecuted, which is disturbing not just for the obvious reason, but also because that as a self-professed Christian, he presumably believes in following the Golden Rule.
I for one would prefer that aspiring martyrs not do onto others as they would have others do unto them.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City