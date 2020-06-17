When law enforcement steps outside the authority given them by government, the person receiving the lies, harassment or violence feels the full weight of the perpetrator and of the governing body. The citizen being preyed upon does not know how to respond because law enforcement is supposed to be the “good guys.”
I know that is true because I have been on the receiving end from Pasquotank law enforcement. I did not know how to respond. So I kept silent. No more. I will not use their names because it is my word against theirs and they are the “good guys.”
The lies and harassment from local law enforcement came about because I had a conflict with deer dog hunters who were trespassing. These Pasquotank law enforcement individuals had a hidden agenda. They were retaliating for their deer dog hunting buddies.
Officer “A” lied and falsified an incident report. Officer “B” played dirty tricks and put me in jail without due process. Magistrate “C” set unreasonable bail. Animal Control Officer “D” lied about the law and used intimidation. Animal Control Officer “E” lied but was young and not very good at it.
Why speak out years later? Because law enforcement needs to be held accountable for acts that are not lawful.
There is a new sheriff in Pasquotank County and I am impressed by his good judgment. Sheriff Tommy Wooten understands that while hunting is a right, it does not replace a citizen’s landowner rights.
Law enforcement in our country is under the microscope and under attack. Law enforcement is also a very difficult vocation. I thank those in law enforcement who do their job with compassion and integrity. I also look forward to the time I can believe that all law enforcement officers are “good people.”
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County