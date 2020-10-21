The current U.S. Senate’s duplicitous Supreme Court confirmation process is cause for concern. Either it’s right, just and the Senate’s duty to hold a hearing and vote on a president’s Supreme Court nominee in an election year; or it’s right, just and the Senate’s duty to let the American people decide in an election year and allow the winner of the election to make the appointment. Trying to have it both ways solely because it benefits your political party is divisive, dishonest and sows distrust in our elected officials and the judicial confirmation process.
In 2016 U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said: “It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president. We are at a point in time in the election cycle where we already passed primaries on the Republican side. And that is a principle that I embraced as a new member of the Senate that I will consistently uphold regardless of whether the tables are turned.”
In February 2016 U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said: “In this election year, the American people will have an opportunity to have their say in the future direction of our country. For this reason, I believe the vacancy left open by Justice (Antonin) Scalia should not be filled until there is a new president.”
Now, with just two weeks before the election, it’s full steam ahead to Supreme Court justice confirmation. This complete about-face by both our elected senators says to me they believe it’s OK to lie and cheat. That’s a terrible message to send. Our children and grandchildren are watching and learning. Is this what we want them to learn?
Either our elected senators have integrity and honesty or they don’t. Doing what’s right should be the order of the day. And pushing through Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation now is simply wrong.
MARLENE GREER
Elizabeth City