Perhaps the scientists are right in saying that about 14 billion years have passed since “the Big Bang,” but that time feels like a much shorter time — about 6,000 years as the Bible says.
Most of us remember significant events but ignore the time between the events, unless it dramatically affects us.
We say that children have grown a foot since we last saw them, because we forget the months in between.
Beyond a few days, the past feels invisible. Those lying numbers say that I am 83.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City