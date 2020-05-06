Considering the doctor who recently killed herself because of the stress from working during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because there probably will be long-term effects from the crisis on many health care workers, I think it's time to set up a system for euthanizing people who are hurting, helpless and hopeless. Perhaps it could be used if three doctors agree that the patient has very little chance of recovering and having a good quality of life.
I have a living will which should avoid prolonging my suffering. "They shoot horses, don't they?"
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City