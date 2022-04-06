Tired of hearing about Brown; time to move on Apr 6, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm tired of hearing about "St. Andrew" Brown Jr.Let's move on people. The man was a drug dealer, not a saint. Period.Let's go on with living life the right way. Don't cheat, don't steal, and don't lie. And don't resist arrest.KELSEY FULGHAMElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hearing Drug Dealer Arrest Crime Jr. Saint Resist People Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'EC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathVirginia murder suspect in custody Images