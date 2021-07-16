The Big Lie spewing out of Donald Trump's mouth is destroying Trump's moral/spiritual nature — if he ever had one.
But it's also destroying the minds of his millions of brainwashed followers, for whom every lie out of their supreme master's mouth is supreme truth.
Truth is the most sacred thing on earth, in fact, in the entire universe. It is God's eternal, infinite mind. Truth sets us free. The lie imprisons the liar. It is his or her death penalty. When a person lies, he or she is as if dead already.
Lies also destroy the nation that harbors liars.
A nation that tolerates the Big Lie and the Big Liar and his disciples is as if dead already.
JERRY GILL
Hertford