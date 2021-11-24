There was someone missing from the Northeastern High School cross country team this year. Longtime coach Bob Fuhrman moved to Washington state this past July so he and his wife could be closer to their son and grandchildren. I can fully understand the decision.
I’m sure Bob was sorely missed by his fellow coaches and all those boys and girls he helped to coach with his vast knowledge of cross country and track.
I got to know Bob while doing my workouts at the high school track and running 5K road races. Bob and I are in the same age group; they call it the “golden years.” He mentored me as well, showing me ways to compensate for our natural loss of ability in running performance.
Bob was a accomplished runner and won many medals over the years. I’m sure one of the first things he did after getting settled into his new home was to call the local high school and offer his help in coaching. I know we all miss him.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City