Shooting a high-powered rifle without a proper backstop is perfectly legal in Pasquotank County. All you need is a North Carolina hunting license and a pack of dogs.
Nevermind that the bullet you are shooting has a killing range of over a mile and you are shooting at a fast-moving deer in a populated area. That license makes it legal. The license does not make it safe.
In fact, that style of hunting with dogs puts the public at risk of being maimed or killed. If you can see a parked truck with a dog box you are well within killing range. Getting in your house will not help. What the dog hunters are shooting will easily penetrate a house wall or window.
If you think it is ludicrous that a hobby can put you and your family at risk you need to speak to your county commissioners. The life you save may be your own.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County