A TV evangelist by the name of Joyce Myer wrote a book titled, “Battlefield of the Mind.” I believe that book’s title describes a cause of division in America today.
We have a group of people with the mindset that the latest presidential election was stolen and it seems that no amount of investigative proof saying it was not stolen or court decisions that ruled the election was legitimate will change their mind.
There are also those who believe that the voting process worked on Nov. 3 just as well as it has in past elections and some say it worked even better.
We must all keep in mind that the voting process has not been, is not now, and won’t ever be perfect. We must also keep in mind where the idea of a stolen election came from.
Former President Donald Trump started the “stolen election” rumor and he’s taken full financial and emotional advantage of people who believe him. The former president did all he could to suppress mail-in voting by hiring a man at the U.S. Postal Service to slow down mail-in voting.
Mr. Trump also tried to influence the secretary of state of Georgia “to find some votes from somewhere” to try and overturn the election result. It is quite possible that the former president actually believes he was cheated out of re-election because cheating is something he himself tried to do but was unsuccessful.
Mr. Trump just doesn’t want to face the fact that his 2016 election victory was a fluke and that people voted in record numbers in 2020 to make certain that he did not remain in the White House for another four years. Georgia even turned “blue” to get him out of office. I truly believe that half the votes cast for his election were for his party and not for him. He just happened to be the Republican president on the ticket.
Mr. Trump got the second-highest vote total in the history of presidential elections, which means that he has a firm grip on the minds of a massive number of people. So when he incited his loyal followers to mob the U.S. Capitol Building, it was a desperate attempt to get his way, no matter who got hurt in the process. His concern was not then, and is not now, about the well being of this nation but about his own well being and that of the people who idolize him.
This nation needs to be one family indivisible under God. If a husband suspects his wife of cheating and slaps her, that’s no way to treat her. If a parent suspects their little boy or girl of lying and slaps them, that’s no way to treat a child. If a president suspects that an election was stolen from him and incites a mob to storm the Capitol Building to stop it from happening by attempting to stop a legal democratic process — the counting of Electoral College votes — shame on him, that’s no way to treat a democracy.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City