President Donald Trump was asked in May by a reporter: "Do you wish you had done anything differently concerning the coronavirus?" "No," was his answer. At the time, there had been nearly 100,000 deaths and more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in our country. (There are now nearly 130,000 U.S. deaths and nearly 3 million U.S. virus cases.)
Mr. Trump knew about this virus in January — but he went to golf courses and on trips, caring less about the news he had received. He told the public that the virus was just another hoax created by the Democrats, like the "impeachment hoax."
His followers believed him, as they had done always, even some who knew better because deaths from the virus couldn't be hidden. But as the virus continued, Mr. Trump just gave more excuses. "Don't worry," he said. "It will all be over soon. Plus, President Xi, the leader of China, is a good man. We have a wonderful relationship."
As the virus continued to progress and the number of deaths rapidly continued to rise, President Trump finally admitted, in the middle of March, that the coronavirus was truly a terrible pandemic that originated in China. He claimed that he known all along it was a pandemic and had said so. He actually said that he was the first person to ever call COVID-19 a "pandemic." That is Trump for you, inventing another coverup lie.
I remember long ago Mr. Trump saying, "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters." I thought then that this was a man who would say or do anything to get attention. But I know now that what he said has become true — except the "somebody" to whom he referred were the more than 128,000 Americans who so far have died from this virus.
Yes, Mr. Trump, our dictator-wannabe, in fact is proud that our country has more virus cases than any other country. Asked about that fact in May, he said, "I view it as a badge of honor."
That says it all. Because of the love of power, this president and his administration have become very comfortable with the deaths of American voters. They have no remorse. To them it has become a victory.
The Republican Party has OK'd corruption and incompetence with their backing of Trump's lies. And he will continue to lie. That's his forte. But remember this, because it will be written in history: "Trump lied and more than 100,000 Americans died."
BEVERLY MITCHELL
Hertford
Editor's note: When President Trump made the "badge of honor" remark in May the context was his claim that the U.S.' rising number of virus cases was the result of more and better testing.