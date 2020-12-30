Aliza Worthington of crooksandliars.com had some harsh words for President Trump’s “assassination” comment made at a Lansing, Michigan rally back on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It’s been widely reported that the president “predicted” or called for Joe Biden to be shot, but he did no such thing — though that’s what the media would have you believe.
The president was alluding to the Democrats’ fascination with the 25th Amendment in case Biden dies in office and Kamala Harris replaces him.
The president has a weird sense of humor and sees it in places where most people wouldn’t. I understand him because I’m the same way. It’s nothing more than campaign rhetoric.
The president was talking about assassination for no other reason than that Biden might well fall victim to the so-called “Tecumseh Curse” that holds that presidents elected in even numbered years die in office. It’s happened to presidents seven times so far.
It also seems to fit the Biblical assertion in Ecclesiastes 3:14-15 that holds: “I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor anything taken from it: and God doeth it that men should fear before him. That which hath been is now: and that which is to be hath already been: and God requireth that which is past.”
Here you can clearly see that the Bible absolutely states that history does indeed repeat itself. Biden seems to fit the Tecumseh scenario though my research does not validate the legend. Even so, I’m eagerly anticipating how The Daily Advance and its acolytes will react to this.
According to this legend, either Biden or Trump is in imminent danger of dying in office. Whatever the truth is, it’s struck seven times before.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Editor’s note: The Tecumseh’s Curse is the supposed pattern of deaths by U.S. presidents elected in years evenly divisible by 20 since the 1840 election. The presidents who were elected in a year meeting the description and who later died in office include William Henry Harrison (elected in 1840), Abraham Lincoln (1860), James A. Garfield (1880), William McKinley (1900), Warren G. Harding (1920), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1940) and John F. Kennedy (1960). However, neither Ronald Reagan, elected in 1980, or George W. Bush, elected in 2000, died in office.