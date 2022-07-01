Journalist David Freedlander couldn’t resist any longer. He just had to say former President Donald Trump is religiously illiterate because he, Trump, gave God the credit for the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
But every Christian is convinced that God did indeed do what so many politicos couldn’t. The Bible shows many instances where people were struck down when they claimed credit for God’s doings. Thank God Donald Trump was smart enough not to fall into that trap.
President Trump is like everyone else when it comes to religion. Not having formal spiritual training as a youngster, he grew to adulthood seeing all the religious hypocrisy around him. As a result, he simply cobbled together his own thoughts — as many have — and that’s what guides him today.
I’m so thankful that God sent Donald Trump our way when he did. President Trump’s monumental accomplishments are happening right before your unbelieving eyes. The benefits from his appointment of three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court just came to fruition this past week. The shedding of innocent blood through abortions will slow down, and it only happened because President Trump followed his heart. Mr. Trump will stand a far better chance in the judgment than the Trump-haters.
I’m so glad for the short time we had president Trump. I hope you are too.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Can America trade weak Biden for strong Zelenskyy?
Can we make a trade? Can we trade our weak, ineffective, sign-everything-put-in-front-of-him, take-responsibility-for-nothing “leader” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a strong, take-charge, loved-by-the-people, real leader?
I was always told that the captain of a ship takes responsibility for anything on his watch. Ours points his finger at anything and everything else.