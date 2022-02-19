...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Gusty west northwest winds are expected this afternoon, averaging
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities
of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some areas had rain in
the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity Friday and
today will have dried out fuels across the area. These conditions
will lead to increased fire danger across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Trump didn't pick centrist for court; why should Biden?
The author of a letter to your publication on Feb. 11 said that President Biden’s goal of nominating an African-American woman for a seat on the Supreme Court was based less on ethnicity and gender (diversity of which is sorely lacking within that body) than on making sure she would be a “radical progressive.”
His statement implies that he thinks a female African-American conservative or centralist would be a better and fairer choice.
Let me ask this. At what point did Donald Trump — who, by the way, really did lose the election because, despite what the almighty Fox News says, more Americans voted for Biden because they were tired of having an egomaniacal, narcissistic embarrassment, who felt the need to belittle anyone who dare to disagree with him, in charge of our country — feel the need to nominate a true centralist or liberal for the Supreme Court when he had the chance?
Never. As the old saying goes, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
PATRICK DETWILER
Elizabeth City
If polluter nations don’t obey rules why should US?
If we talk about how we handle our trash, especially our plastics, we will all agree. If you believe that conservationists have over 100 years of experience, then again, we will all agree.
The problem comes when the U.S. government tells us they are helping the environment is when the disagreements begin.
It wasn’t that long ago that many nations went to the U.N. Climate Change Conference. The countries that did not attend were Russia and China, which have some of largest populations on the planet and are among the most polluting nations on earth. Just look at the land mass of those two countries on a globe or map and you will see the folly.
We destroy or economy and hurt the poor and middle class with inflation. Government builds nothing so it will be private-sector investment and research that will save the environment.