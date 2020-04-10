“Cast not a stone at every dog that barks” is a proverb that has been cited since at least 1579. British statesman Winston Churchill said in 1923: “You will never get to the end of the journey if you stop to shy a stone at every dog that barks.” Churchill’s statement —actually just a restatement of an old saying — is often cited as a business proverb, meaning that you can’t fight and win every battle or waste time trying to reply to the liberal media and their followers, the Democrats. To succeed in business or in life, one should fight only the important battles.
Our late friend, attorney Charlie Shaw, was fond of saying: Advice is worth what you pay for it.”
So here’s mine to President Trump: Mr. President, please don’t act like Don Quixote and fight the windmill, nor take valuable time to take on every disgruntled dog along your way. We would rather you focus more on what you have been doing and get on with it more so. You are doing almost 100 percent of what we voted you in office to do.
“Oh by the way, some disgruntled ones say your facts are not accurate. To that I say, as did to our late friend, reporter Mason Peters, “Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh