By now, anyone paying attention knows that President Donald Trump’s real antagonists are the media who detest him and, having failed to impeach and remove him, are determined to drive him from office by portraying him as a foolish, failed president in the worst crisis to hit the country since Pearl Harbor.
For all intent and purpose, President Trump and his team have handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could have been expected — as seen by the daily reductions in projections of deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S.
After weeks of the mainstream, dishonest, right-arm of the Democratic Party media portraying New York Gov. Mario Cuomo as the second coming of Jesus, even the uber liberal New York Times finally wrote a damning piece on April 8th detailing the numerous lies, miscalculations and counterproductive responses by Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to the coronavirus crisis.
Trump continues to hold daily two-hour briefings with the media and American citizens, all while putting up with the never-ending attempts by the media to label him a racist for calling it the “Chinese virus,” and calling him ignorant and dangerous for encouraging the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, even though thousands of Americans are seeing incredible results, lives are being saved and early studies show overwhelming efficacy.
It just never ends does it? I would have thought that during this time in our country when thousands are dying and millions are out of work, that even Democrats would realize there is only one guilty party in all of this — and it’s the Chinese government. But sadly, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” will last much longer than the coronavirus in the U.S.
I was a Marco Rubio supporter in 2016. But like millions of other Americans, I voted against Hillary Clinton, not for Donald Trump. We are truly astonished at what he has accomplished and like millions of others, we will now be voting for Trump in 2020.
Mark Goddard
Currituck
Editor’s note: Although there have been small, limited studies showing the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could work against COVID-19, there have been no random controlled clinical trials to date — something numerous public health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say are necessary— that have reached that conclusion.