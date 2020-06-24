Martin Gugano, an elderly protester who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo, New York police officers and suffered a head injury and now fighting for his health in a hospital, has been a Catholic social justice worker for 55 years.
He is not an Antifa member, a supposed liberal terrorist organization, President Donald Trump is telling us he is.
Smearing an injured man in his hospital bed is a shameful thing for President Trump to do, but sadly, we have a president who has no shame.
Chaos is President Trump's tool. His unhealthy fixation on negative things is on display daily. And the most disturbing thing is that he has the power of our attorney general, William Barr, behind him, as Barr acts as Trump's personal lawyer, not as the American people's lawyer.
Barr made an outrageous statement some weeks ago when he said, "People may not get police protection if they continue to complain about police conduct."
That threatening statement should have been a bright red flag flying in front of the American people.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City