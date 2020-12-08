I suppose I just couldn’t let another tribute to futility go unnoticed. Everybody is worn out from the “new revelations” like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s “anomalies in vote count” swipe at the Joe Biden victory.
For reasons why Donald Trump lost you need to look no further than to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s big grin the moment he knew he’d been re-elected. Not one of the Republicans shed a tear when their president, Donald Trump, was trounced by Joe Biden. Not one!
McConnell, you’ll recall, was the one who told Megan Kelly that being a senator beats being a small-town Kentucky lawyer; so you can easily see where his sentiments lay.
Donald Trump has done more for America than all the rest but he had one fatal flaw: he upset the feeding trough where all aspiring politicians go to become one of the rich elites. Some scholars call America “Mystery Babylon” and it fits the Biblical description. It’s where you want to be to become rich!
To the media, preachers, teachers, North Carolina’s educated white women, Asians, Hispanics, Blacks, Muslims and students who facilitated Biden’s win, I ask: What is it you don’t like about $1.81-per-gallon gasoline, full employment, a booming economy, a superior military, good policing, a secure border and all things that make us the envy of the world?
I hope you remember this letter next year when gasoline hits $4.50 to $6 per gallon, Walmart can’t stock the shelves and Biden’s government is in full swing. I hope you remember that God’s preachers could have re-elected Donald Trump if they really cared instead of staying home and staying quiet!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
GOP needs to get ready for 2024 without Trump
America now has a new president-elect and whether President Donald Trump accepts it or not, the wheels of progress will roll on.
The best thing the Republicans can do now is plan for the next presidential election in 2024, and if they’re smart, an older version of Donald Trump won’t be on the ballot.
I just can’t see them making that same mistake again. Once the GOP gets some righteous leadership, it could do America a lot of good. However, the party will have to include all of America.
Right now, the GOP needs to “stand down and stand by” for at least four more years because “it is what it is.”
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City