If a person thinks that he has cancer but has been told by more than 50 doctors there is no evidence he does, then it’s time to believe the evidence and the doctors.
When a person refuses to believe proven evidence and insists that there is something there that is not, he needs help of non-physical kind.
There is currently a group of people in Arizona who are counting ballots months after the presidential election was over because they think former President Donald Trump can still win — contrary to evidence that says he has already lost.
If we compare these vote-counters to people who refuse to accept the diagnosis of 50 doctors about a physical condition, it is clear that they need a doctor in a different kind of study or practice, and if you don’t watch them, they may do something like mob the nation’s Capitol Building again.
Instead of putting money and effort into a done deal, it’s time to get behind the new deal. It’s time we stand united against our common enemies of poverty and death.
Pull up the yard signs of the past and make preparations for the 2024 presidential election. Stop talking about the elephant that’s not in the room or in the running. That ship has already sailed.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City
Hunter bill would limit local protection of trees
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, is sponsoring House Bill 496 which would strip local towns and counties from protecting trees and forests with tree ordinances.
This bill would allow developers to destroy forests and trees that provide oxygen, shade, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, beauty, and absorption of storm water runoff without local governments being able to prevent it.
I’d ask your readers to please contact Rep. Hunter and ask him to stop this assault on our right to protect our trees at the local level.
JOY HEWETT
Pittsboro