The letter in your July 8th edition points to only one conclusion: that you’ll attach any individual’s name to a column to achieve your own goals of casting the president in a bad light.
You contend the president is reveling and living it up during the pandemic as if he is able to stop an act of God. Even if the president was garbed in sack cloth sitting in a pile of ashes casting dust on his head he would have no effect.
He is not the head mourner and consoler-in-chief; nor is he Elijah who called down fire from heaven, and he’s no Moses who parted the Red Sea. He’s only a mortal man with limited powers — yet he’s far above the idiots at The Advance.
You say Mr. Trump knew about this virus in January. But may I remind you that George W. Bush went through the SARS pandemic in 2002, and he warned in 2005 that you don’t wait for a pandemic to happen to start preparing for it.
This means that President Barack Obama had eight years to do something about it but he did nothing. Please explain how President Bush, the allegedly least qualified person to be president, was so far out in front of the pandemic, while Obama, the smartest man ever to be president, wasted eight precious years.
It appears the writer(s) of “Trump can’t run from history on virus response” is selling a pack of lies, none of which can be verified.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Editor’s note: The letter which the writer refers to was in fact written by a local longtime reader. Simple Google searches show former President Barack Obama did in fact warn about the potential for a coming pandemic in a Dec. 2, 2014, speech. A month earlier, he had asked Congress for $6.18 billion in emergency funds to improve the government’s ability to respond to an outbreak of Ebola, a request that included millions of dollars for personal protective equipment to shore up the Strategic National Stockpile. Congress decided not to fund the request. In 2016, the Obama administration also created a 69-page “Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” that it gave to the incoming Trump administration. Novel coronaviruses were among the types of infectious disease threats listed in the playbook.
Governors more responsible than Trump for case surges
Now I’m not a real big Donald Trump fan. In my opinion he seems to lack a little in the area of public relations skills.
That being said, I must point out to the Trump-haters that common sense dictates that he is not mainly responsible for the current spread of COVID-19 since he turned over control of treating the pandemic within each state to each state’s governor.
Most governors agree that Trump has assisted them in obtaining requested resources. If there is any blame for the current surges in the virus, it should placed on the shoulders of the governors and state officials as well as the thousands of protesters who gathered in large groups, likely contributing to the continuing spread of the virus.
PAUL H. DAVIS
Elizabeth City