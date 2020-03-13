Regrettably, millions of loyal Americans believe every word that comes out of President Trump’s mouth. And today with the outbreak of the coronavirus that can be devastating to the population of America.
Trump’s calling into his favorite TV show and making reckless statements like — people can sit around and self-heal; the virus is a mild illness like the flu; or someone with the virus can go to work and they’ll be fine — is spreading disinformation about a deadly, contagious virus. And his putting a rosy sheen on it can cause a pandemic.
I expect any day soon he’ll be blaming President Obama for the outbreak of the coronavirus. But I doubt it’ll help him much, because after he took office, he got rid of 1,600 scientists in the control center for contagious diseases. And he told us with a smug look on his face, “I don’t like to see a bunch of scientists standing around doing nothing.”
So, folks, let’s all be smart about our conduct with others and do lots of hand-washing. And pay attention to the experts at the World Health Organization.
God help and protect us and the world day by day.
Ann Bechiom
Elizabeth City