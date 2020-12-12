Because Donald Trump is delusional, deceptive and careless, perhaps he will pardon Joe Biden for fairly and soundly defeating him. Perhaps the spirit of Christmas will move him.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 1:49 am