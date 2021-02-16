Now that former President Donald Trump has been found not guilty by the U.S. Senate what’s next for him?
Well, here’s one option that hasn’t been explored yet. There are four Republican U.S senators who are not running for re-election in 2022: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Shelby of Alabama.
The state of Pennsylvania is only a two-hour drive from Manhattan and Trump Tower. The state of Alabama is a short two-hour flight to Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago. Do you think he could get elected in one of those states? Do you think this would drive Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate crazy?
This would also give Trump a platform to speak from, plenty of press coverage, and the adulation he so dearly loves. The next stop would be a run for the presidency in 2024.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City