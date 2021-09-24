Every week, columnist Martha Johnson’s makes her hatred for Donald Trump and the Republican Party very apparent. But she is not alone in her obsession. The news media also tries to run him down almost on a daily basis.
Whether or not Trump was sincere about “Make America Great Again,” conservative Americans who have felt that the federal government has been broken for decades needed a spokesperson. So, Trump stood up to fight the bureaucracy. Trump was invented by the failures in Washington.
Donald Trump pledged to destroy the deep state. So the deep state (the administrative state) decided to destroy him. If you think the deep state doesn’t exist, look no further than the Russia hoax, our 20 years in Afghanistan or Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Ethical governing Democrats is an oxymoron. Joe Biden self-promoted himself for more than 40 years, taking daily train rides within one to four hours of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the nation. He never lifted a hand to help. Now he wants to talk about equality.
Barack Obama rose quickly up the political ladder, never producing positive results. Now instead of helping Chicago, he’s bought a home on Martha’s Vineyard. Nancy Pelosi says “capitalism has not served our economy as well as it should.” And she is sitting on a net worth of around $106 million. And then there are the Clintons.
Is Donald Trump’s love for America genuine? I will take that gamble over a bunch of power-hungry, socialist, anti-American Marxist Democrats. Trump 2024.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City