I have never really liked Donald Trump, but I want to be on his bandwagon now. I am cheering him on.
He is certainly no pushover. He has stepped up to the plate of handling this coronavirus crisis. I really admire his idea of sending these mercy ships to the East and West coasts.
The president acts fast, is quick on his feet, and can think for himself. He is not a puppet for the mass media or Congress. He is his own man. He is not a figurehead, but a working president.
I may not always like his methods, but the president seems to get the job done. I suspect that the American people need a man of his aggressive caliber. He seems, according to the latest polls, to be holding his own.
He has my vote and my allegiance. Donald Trump is holding the trump card. Now let’s see how he plays it out.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
Trump’s, Pence’s strange relationship with the truth
On Jan. 22, President Donald Trump was asked “are there worries about a pandemic at this point?” His response was: “No, not at all and we have it totally under control. It’s just one person coming from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
I believe this type of response by President Trump is: If you don’t admit there’s a problem you don’t have to do anything about it. What a shame.
On March 28 Vice President Mike Pence said: ”Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action dating all the way back in January we truly believe we have significantly reduced the spread of coronavirus.”
It seems that the executive branch of our government, over the last few years has a strange arrangement with the truth.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City