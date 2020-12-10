I have a question for all these diehard Trump supporters who are adamant that the “greatest president in the history of America” really won the election.
Why is it inconceivable to you that more people voted for Joe Biden than Donald Trump? While Trump won the electoral vote in 2016 (304 to 227) he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton (62,984,828 to 65,853,514).
According to you that was a legitimate victory. Why can’t you accept that this time he lost the popular vote by a big enough margin to lose the electoral vote as well?
Perhaps all those of us who have sat listening to others praise Mr. Trump as the savior of the free world got tired of suffering in silence and voted. Apparently, there are more of us than even I realized.
Might I suggest — as I and others were told after not voting for Donald Trump in 2016 — you just “suck it up and deal with it.” We survived these past four years and you, as well as the free world, will survive the next four.
PATRICK DETWILER
Elizabeth City
Minds, like hands, can be opened and closed
English philosopher Bertrand Russell said, “When the intensity of emotional conviction subsides, the man who is in the habit of reasoning, will search for logical grounds in favor of the belief which he finds in himself.”
To me, this applies more to a man who is in the habit of rationalizing rather than of reasoning. He will keep an open mind to the possibility that he may be wrong and will force himself to look for logical grounds against his beliefs. A hand, or a mind, is useful because it can open when it needs to and close when it needs to.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City